Gaige Davila | TPR
Nearly 9,000 asylum-seekers have crossed recently from Mexico into the small West Texas border city of Eagle Pass, straining local, state and federal resources.
Brownsville Police gave an update Monday on the car that fatally ran over eight people on Sunday at a migrant center in Texas.
The failed launch of SpaceX's Starship rocket from Boca Chica, Texas, last week did more than explode the world's largest ever rocket. It caused more environmental damage than expected.
SpaceX plans to launch rockets near Brownsville, Texas, and send the first person to Mars from there. Seven years after breaking ground, residents say the only thing skyrocketing is housing prices.
Inflation hit a new 40-year high this week, making life more expensive for everyone, but especially for those with low incomes. We ask residents of Brownsville, Texas, how they are managing.