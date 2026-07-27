Dog days of summer hit San Antonio as temperatures, heat indices top 100

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A high-pressure system over Colorado and a steady stream of gulf humidity will make it too miserably hot to spend much time outside in the San Antonio area this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs will push 100 most days with even higher heat indices or "feels like" temperatures too. A heat advisory was posted for counties southwest, south, and east of Bexar County on Monday, and more such advisories for the region could follow this week.

Even sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 70s this week — not very cool for a morning run or puttering in the yard. The humidity plays a big role in preventing a human body to cool down, rendering perspiring a less effective option to cool-off.

Many of the highs ahead are actually seasonably hot for South Texas and the Hill Country. But the high is aggravating conditions, such as keeping out clouds and rain that could provide a cool-down.

Area residents will need to take precautions against the heat this week and likely well into next week. Outdoor workers will especially need to focus on hydration and taking frequent breaks in the shade or in indoor air conditioning to prevent heat related illnesses, such as heat stroke.

It is especially miserable around Cotulla and Tilden, south of San Antonio, as the Nueces River remains under a flooding warning through Wednesday after heavy rains and flooding last week. The river continues to recede slowly but has created swampy conditions in the area.

Some forecasters said the weather pattern may shift just enough this weekend to allow in a weak cold front that could help trigger some showers to cool things down.