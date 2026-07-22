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Heat advisory in place for the San Antonio area before Bertha arrives

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published July 22, 2026 at 12:39 PM CDT
Bertha could be over the San Antonio area as a tropical depression by early Friday morning
NWS-San Antonio
Bertha could be over the San Antonio area as a tropical depression by early Friday morning

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A heat advisory has been posted for the San Antonio area through Thursday as temperatures and heat indices dance around 100 degrees or higher.

The National Weather Service advises residents to take precautions against the heat to prevent heat related illnesses, like heat stroke.

Staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning are important, especially for outdoor workers.

Tropical Storm Bertha may bring the San Antonio area some rain, beginning Thursday night. Exact rainfall coverage and rainfall totals are hard to predict this far in advance.

"Rain chances increase some heading into Thursday night, mainly for areas east of I-35 and south of I-10 with only some very low-end chances lingering into Friday," a statement from the National Weather Service read.

"Things will generally dry out for the rest of the coming weekend and into the start of next week. In addition, the actual path that Tropical Storm Bertha decided to take could impact the weather for Friday and into the weekend, which we will continue to monitor. Right now, models continue to limit how much precipitation we will see across our area," the statement said.

Bertha is expected to make landfall on the far upper Texas coast on Thursday night as a tropical depression.

Forecasters advised South Texans and residents of the Hill Country to stay weather-aware this week.

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Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
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