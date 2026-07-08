San Antonio's week starts hot and dusty, ends with slim rain chances

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Another plume of Saharan dust is expected to push across Texas on Thursday before it disperses on Friday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports the dust will combine with ozone pollution and smoke from agricultural burning to drop San Antonio's air quality on Thursday to the lower end of the "moderate" range, which has little impact on healthy individuals.

Smoke is also lingering in the San Antonio area from burnings in Canada, Mexico, and the southwest U.S.

Temperatures in San Antonio will be hot but seasonable this week with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

Up to a third of the San Antonio area could see some showers this weekend, but forecasters said the rain activity is more likely to fall to the north of the Alamo City along the I-35 corridor, the Hill Country, and across the coastal plains due to the combination of an upper-level trough, subtropical ridge, and sea breeze from the gulf.

Forecasters said some spots could see 1 to 2 inches of rain because any rain that breaks out will likely be slow moving.

The weather service said the weather pattern for South Texas and the Hill Country could remain unsettled from this weekend into the middle of next week, helping at times to produce rain showers.