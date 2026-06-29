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Saharan dust is back. Here's what you should know

By Alexsis Jones | KERA ,
TPR Staff
Published June 29, 2026 at 4:39 PM CDT
Texas is set to be hit by a wave of Saharan dust this week.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Texas is set to be hit by a wave of Saharan dust this week.

Texans should get ready for hazy skies this week, as Saharan dust descends on the region.

While the dust over the state doesn't bring a significant rise in Texas summer temperatures, the haze over the city could cause health risks.

"I would say most people will be unaffected," WFAA meteorologist Jesse Hawila said on Monday. "However, if you have respiratory issues, the elderly, folks that have a hard, especially a hard time with the additional heat, too. I mean, it's hot and humid, so that can put extra stress."

Meterologists don't anticipate a large dust storm moving through the area — what's known as a haboob. But while most of the dust is thousands of feet in the air, tiny particles from the haze falling from the atmosphere can cause aggravation to the lungs, sneezing and other allergy-like symptoms.
High-risk individuals should limit time outdoors till the haze passes.

Typically every summer Saharan dust reaches Texas after crossing the Atlantic Ocean and traveling 5,000 miles from Africa. The states consistently impacted include Florida and Texas. Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama are also frequently affected.

A storm swept across the majority of the South early last June. It brought hazy skies, reduced air quality and surprisingly vibrant sunsets due to air pollution.

As Saharan dust remains high in the atmosphere, it's common for airline travel to be affected. Pilots can experience reduced visibility, decreased local air quality, and alterations to flight paths to navigate around the dense hazy air.

Severe travel delays and even flight cancellations are common during extreme conditions.

Conditions are monitored by the FAA via ATC which manages air traffic in the air and on the ground.

Live flight operational status is available through the FAA.

Meteorologists track the dust based on the large wind and thunderstorms in the Sahara using satellites, Hawila said. These storms kick up big plumes of dust that can, eventually, make their way to the North Texas skies. They use that data to determine how likely the dust is to make it to Texas and other states.

The current haze was spotted on satellites last week and has been monitored since.
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Environment & Natural Resources Top StoriesTPRSaharan Dust
Alexsis Jones | KERA
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TPR Staff
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