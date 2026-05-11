Sunday storms knock out power in parts of San Antonio, but help drought conditions

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A cold front pushing through South Texas and the Hill Country on Sunday, triggered hail and gusty winds that knocked out power in some communities.

But it also brought beneficial rains, part of a fairly rainy spring that has seen drought conditions improve slightly across the region.

"Every little bit helps with the drought, and we have had a pretty active pattern, you know, kind of during the April and May time frame that we have seen so far," said Emily Heller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

She said Bexar County received anywhere from half-an-inch to up to 2 inches in some isolated spots.

Just a couple of months ago, most of Bexar County was in extreme drought conditions. As of Monday, only southwest Bexar County remained so. The mid-section of the county is now considered in severe drought, and northern sections are in moderate drought. While conditions are still very dry, they have improved according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Since Jan. 1, nearly 12 inches of rain have fallen on San Antonio International Airport, which is two inches above the year-to-date average for the city.

The Edwards Aquifer water level stood at 638 feet on Monday, abut 10 above where it was a year ago. It remains 26 feet below its historical average for time of year, according to the Edwards Aquifer Authority.

Heller said some wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour were clocked to the west of Hondo, which is in Medina County, west of San Antonio.

Bexar County saw winds closer to the 40 to 50 mile per hour range, according to Heller. Strong enough to cause power outages across the city, CPS Energy said.

As of noon on Monday, around 1,100 customers were without power. In the immediate wake of the fast-moving storm, several thousand were without power.

The cold front will also lower temperatures on Monday and Tuesday into the 80s before they warm again into the 90s for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

The rest of the week looks partly to mostly sunny before a very slight chance of showers returns this weekend.