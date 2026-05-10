Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for South Central Texas through midnight

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A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for 29 counties across South Central Texas through midnight Sunday, including San Antonio, Austin and surrounding communities, as conditions become favorable for severe storms across the region Sunday evening.

The watch, issued by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, includes Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, Travis, Kendall, Kerr, Bandera and Wilson counties, along with much of the Hill Country and the I-35 corridor.

Meteorologists say the strongest storms could produce wind gusts up to 75 mph, hail up to two inches in diameter and heavy rainfall capable of causing brief localized flooding. The Storm Prediction Center also said a couple tornadoes are possible across the watch area.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms mainly before 1 a.m. Monday, with an 80% chance of rain overnight. Most areas are expected to receive between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rain, though isolated higher totals are possible under stronger storms.

South Central Texas residents are encouraged to monitor forecasts and weather alerts throughout the evening. A severe thunderstorm watch means atmospheric conditions are favorable for severe storms to develop.

Winds are expected to shift from the southeast to the north as storms move through the region Sunday night, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph outside of thunderstorms.

Forecasters expect conditions to improve by early Monday morning, with only a slight chance of lingering showers before sunrise. Cooler and drier weather is expected Monday, with highs near the mid-80s.

The remainder of the week is expected to trend warmer and calmer, with sunny to partly sunny skies and temperatures climbing back into the low 90s by Thursday and Friday.