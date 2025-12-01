© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Light freezes in the Hill Country, rain coming for San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published December 1, 2025 at 12:21 PM CST
NOAA satellite image show all of Texas under a cloudy sky on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, except for the western one-third of the state
NOAA satellite image show all of Texas under a cloudy sky on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, except for the western one-third of the state

A light freeze is expected across much of the Hill Country early Tuesday morning following a weekend cold front, according to the National Weather Service.

Both Fredericksburg and Kerrville will see temperatures around freezing or just below at sunrise on Tuesday. It won't be as cold in San Antonio as in the Hill Country. Lows, however, were expected to be in the 40s.

Temperatures will remain chilly in San Antonio for another day, on Tuesday, before a brief warming trend begins on Wednesday. Highs in the Alamo City were expected to remain in the 50s both Monday and Tuesday.

For San Antonio on Wednesday, the high will reach into the 60s before the next cold front arrives. Temperatures will return to the 50s for Thursday and Friday.

The next cold front is also expected to help trigger some showers as it passes through. The best rain chances for San Antonio will be on Thursday. Around half the area could see some rain by Thursday night.

Brian Kirkpatrick
