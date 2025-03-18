Abbott requests disaster declaration for North Texas after severe weather led to damage, outages

Gov. Greg Abbott has requested a disaster declaration for Dallas County and surrounding areas impacted by tornadoes, thunderstorms and damaging straight-line winds earlier this month.

If approved, the declaration from would provide federal assistance through disaster loans for North Texas counties through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

"This disaster declaration will be a critical step for Texans and communities in North Texas to recover and rebuild after extreme weather earlier this month," Abbott said in a press release Monday. “The approval of this SBA assistance will help impacted Texans in Dallas County and surrounding areas access crucial, low-interest loans.”

On Mar. 4, severe storms caused widespread damage across North Texas, including downed power lines, uprooted trees, and significant structural damage to homes and businesses. Several areas also experienced power outages because of the storm's impact.

The SBA, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Dallas County, and Dallas city officials conducted a damage assessment about a week later, revealing at least 60 homes and one business in Dallas County sustained major damage and suffered an uninsured loss of more than 40%, Abbott said.

Last May, several North Texas counties experienced similar severe weather that resulted power outages for about half a million people and a disaster declaration from the Biden Administration for 35 Texas counties.

That disaster declaration allowed affected areas to apply for federal assistance through FEMA and opened disaster recovery centers in Denton, Eastland and Waller counties.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org .