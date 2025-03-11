Blue Hole Regional Park receives $3 million in funding for a nature center

Blue Hole Regional Park, a getaway location in the Texas Hill Country, is adding a nature center to its 126-acre parkland after Hays County awarded $3 million to the Wimberley Parks and Recreation Department.

The preserve is known for the blue, clear water of Cypress Creek and the lush surrounding greenery. Visitors can hike, bike, picnic, swim and play on the park grounds.

Richard Shaver, director of the Wimberley Parks and Recreation Department, said the nature center will provide an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the natural environment.

The facility will include interactive exhibits, educational programs and indoor and outdoor learning spaces. Preliminary renderings show a greenhouse, theater, fire pit, aquarium and insectary.

Courtesy / Wimberley Parks and Recreation A rendering of a the proposed Blue Hole Nature Center in Wimberley.

"We're just so thrilled," Shaver said. "We've been working on this project since 2020 ... and we're so excited to have it come to fruition with this funding from the county."

The $3 million in funding comes from the Hays County Parks and Open Space Bond, which was passed by voters in 2020. The nature center is one of 11 proposed projects in the Wimberley area.

Now, Shaver said, his department will continue fundraising for the project, which was estimated to cost about $4.2 million in 2020. Shaver said the price has likely gone up since then, and the department will get an updated cost analysis in the coming months.

Deborah Cannon / KUT News People swim in the water at Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley in June of 2022.

The nature center will feature several sustainability initiatives, including a rainwater collection system, on-site filtration and water reuse systems.

As water levels at the Trinity Aquifer are an ongoing concern, the city has pursued "net-zero" projects, which are designed to decrease the amount of water a facility uses. The Wimberley Independent School District has rainwater collection and on-site treatment at Blue Hole Primary School, and the Wimberley Village Library underwent a renovation and expansion in 2024 to also include a rainwater collection system.

" It's really a necessity to have new buildings and facilities, especially in Central Texas, be net-zero," Shaver said. " We're trying to become leaders and set an example for new development. ... We want to make sure that we are good stewards of the land that we're occupying."

The Wimberley Parks and Recreation Department will begin planning and development of the Blue Hole Nature Center in the coming months, which will include rounds of community feedback. Shaver said he hopes to begin construction in 2026.

Copyright 2025 KUT 90.5