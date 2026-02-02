© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Weak cold front brings seasonable weather to San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published February 2, 2026 at 1:12 PM CST
February tends to bring a wide mix of weather to the Alamo City
NWS San Antonio
A weak cold front has a very slight chance of triggering some rain east of I-35 on Tuesday as it pushes towards the area.

San Antonio is not very likely to see any of it, but the weather forecast this week for the city will be more seasonable.

Above average heat or below average chills have characterized most of this winter. But this week will feature daytime highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s and early morning lows mostly from the mid 40s to mid 50s.

February may be the most challenging month for forecasters to predict. It can see extreme cold, and if San Antonio gets a wintry mix, February is the month most likely to see it. Few could forget the 2021 February winter blitz that knocked out power or water — or both — to parts of the city.

February is also the month the city will see its last freeze — typically around Feb. 24.

This month can also see unseasonably warm weather. The long-term forecast for this month and the rest of winter calls for warmer than usual temperatures and about the same chance of precipitation for a typical February.

