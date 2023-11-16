Wimberley's Dark Sky Place of the Year award could mean bigger eclipse crowds

The City of Wimberley was recognized as Dark Sky Place of the Year by the nonprofit organization DarkSky International earlier this month. The city is now planning for more tourists looking to catch a glimpse of the stars and celestial events in Texas Hill Country.

Wimberley has been a designated Dark Sky region since 2018, but the international title is given to “outstanding contributors in the global dark sky movement,” according to the organization.

Richard Shaver, director of Wimberley’s Parks and Recreation Department, said the nomination came as a total surprise.

“The dark sky is fleeting, it definitely needs protecting,” he said. “To receive that call and know that our efforts are being highlighted at an international level is something we never would have saw for us."

Wimberley is located in Hays County, between two of Texas’ largest cities, Austin and San Antonio, both of which are getting bigger by the year. Shaver said the growth can be seen by encroaching light pollution at night.

“It’s staggering, we could see where Austin’s light pollution kind of came up over the horizon, but now we can see where Kyle’s is and San Marcos,” he said. “And it’s moving closer to Wimberley.”

Eli Cohen | Courtesy of the Wimberley Parks and Recreation Department The night sky in Wimberley, TX.

As of this year, there are more than 200 certified Dark Sky places across the world and several of those are in Texas, including Bee Cave, Blanco, Dripping Springs, Horseshoe Bay, Fredericksburg and Lakewood Village.

Big Bend Ranch, Enchanted Rock, Copper Breaks and South Llano River are among the state parks designated as Dark Sky parks. Devils River State Natural Area and Black Gap Wildlife Management Area are Dark Sky sanctuaries.

“We just really hope that this award brings awareness to other places in Texas that can help pick up the torch,” he said. “Or maybe put it out because it’s night sky.”

Shaver said Wimberley is already known for its ecotourism, and this international recognition will help bring more people to town.

“We really want to highlight and expand our dark sky element to that,” he said. “Bringing in those sales tax dollars and to get people to stay overnight, to attend our star parties or other environmental education programs.”

The total solar eclipse coming to Central Texas on April 8 is expected to draw crowds across the region, and the City of Wimberley is no exception. Shaver said the city was already expecting lots of tourists since it is in the eclipse’s line of totality, but now the event could be even bigger.

"The most recent projections we're receiving show anywhere from five to six times your daytime population," he said. "Wimberley is very much a day-trip sort of town, so that's really extreme."

Shaver said if anyone is looking to visit Wimberley for the eclipse, they should make their reservations now. “We’re expecting a huge influx of people over that full weekend," he said.

The Hays County Parks Department is also preparing for the eclipse and is expecting lots of people will travel across the country to come watch. Local parks departments have been working with the county to delegate resources and plan for the event.

“It’s nothing like we’ve ever seen or had to prepare for before… we’re excited to be a part of it but also really scared,” Shaver said with a laugh.

Copyright 2023 KUT News. To see more, visit KUT News.