Texas faces a childcare shortage. Advocates want lawmakers to invest more

As lawmakers prepare to return to Austin in January, a child advocacy group is calling for additional funding and changes to how the state oversees its early childhood education system.

More than 100,000 Texas children who qualify for government assistance are on a waiting list for subsidized childcare, according to the nonprofit Children at Risk.

Vice President Mandi Kimball said the shortage primarily impacts low-income working families. Their research found there are nearly four children needing childcare for every available spot in Texas.

“Childcare is not just an early education issue, it’s a workforce issue, it’s an economic issue, it’s a family issue,” Kimball said during a presentation Thursday outlining the group’s legislative priorities.

During the 2025 legislative session, lawmakers approved an additional $100 million for subsidized childcare by tapping into unused federal funding from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, which helps low-income families.

The money was intended to help thousands more families access affordable childcare. But advocates said rising childcare costs absorbed much of that investment.

Kimball said the state also needs to improve how its childcare system operates.

“We’re really looking at stronger governance structure and a more stable, efficient early childhood education system as we’re trying to keep up with demand,” Kimball said.

Texas’ childcare programs currently interact with six different state agencies. Kimball said this creates a complicated system for families and providers to navigate.

Children at Risk is asking lawmakers to establish a more unified system to improve coordination, streamline services and make better use of available funding.

“When we strengthen childcare, we strengthen Texas families and our economy,” Kimball said.

Sujata Dand is KERA’s early childhood reporter. Got a tip? Email Sujata at sdand@kera.org.

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