UT San Antonio, Alamo Colleges begin fall semester amid enrollment growth, new program

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More than 145,000 students are expected to attend UT San Antonio and the Alamo Colleges District this fall as both institutions expand academic and workforce programs.

Classes began Monday with UT San Antonio projecting enrollment of more than 42,000 students, while Alamo Colleges expects about 103,000 across its five colleges: Northeast Lakeview, Northwest Vista, Palo Alto, San Antonio and St. Philip’s.

More than 6,000 UT San Antonio students are incoming freshmen, according to the university.

UT San Antonio is also expanding its downtown footprint this semester. Its College of AI, Cyber and Computing is operating out of San Pedro I and the newly opened San Pedro II on Dolorosa Street.

The university is also adding several new undergraduate and graduate degree programs this fall, including health sciences, aerospace engineering, film and media, and new online offerings in business and global affairs.

Alamo Colleges is also launching the Alamo Technical Institute this fall, a centralized program for students seeking short-term workforce credentials and training. District officials say it is the first time Alamo Colleges has offered a single point of access for those programs.

The new initiative comes as the district projects record enrollment while facing a roughly $27 million budget gap. Alamo Colleges trustees are also considering a property tax increase as the system responds to rising enrollment and operating costs.

“At the Alamo Colleges District, we know our region’s growth must translate into real economic mobility for the people who call San Antonio home,” said Dr. Mike Flores, chancellor of the Alamo Colleges District. “ATI is a streamlined path to in-demand careers, built around the realities of today’s learners, many of whom are working adults balancing jobs, families and responsibilities. ATI will give learners a clearer, and accessible way forward while giving employers a stronger pipeline of skilled talent ready to meet the needs of our growing economy.”

The program is aimed largely at working adults seeking new credentials, additional training or a path into a different career.

Through ATI, students can access centralized intake and advising, skills assessments, career navigation and streamlined enrollment. The initiative also coordinates access to financial aid and workforce programs, including Adult Education and Literacy, SA Ready to Work and Workforce Pell.