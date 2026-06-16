Judson ISD interim leader steps down after 5 months on the job

After arriving at a troubled Judson Independent School District five months ago, Interim Superintendent Robert Jaklich is stepping down.

Jaklich announced his resignation in an email to employees on Tuesday, and said his last day is June 30.

“It has truly been an honor to be part of Judson ISD’s journey. My time here has been incredibly meaningful, and I have grown to deeply appreciate JISD and all the amazing opportunities that it represents,” he wrote.

Jaklich first stepped into the role in February, quickly making proposals to cut the district’s $35 million deficit. These included cutting 500 positions, most of which are vacant, freezing employee pay and possibly going out for a voter-approval tax rate election in November.

When he was hired, the board did not say whether it would look for a more permanent leader or not. Board President Monica Ryan said she wanted Jaklich to settle more as the district went through big changes.

Jaklich is the third person tapped to lead the district on a temporary basis after the board pushed out Superintendent Milton Fields in a bitter months-long saga where board members accused him of financial mismanagement, harassment and failure to disclose knowledge of alleged abuse.

While Milton was still on administrative leave, the board appointed district employee Lacey Gosch as acting superintendent between Jan. 10 and Feb. 4. After officially firing Milton, the board picked another employee, Mary Duhart-Toppen as interim superintendent.

Duhart-Toppen only held the role between Feb. 4 and Feb. 16, and then the board hired Jaklich.

A longtime and retired educator, Jaklich has been picked to temporarily lead districts before, including in San Antonio Independent School District a few years ago. He was also superintendent at Harlandale ISD for a few years.

He arrived at Judson in February, around the same time the board voted to close four schools and tensions amongst trustees heightened, boiling over into public spats, grievances, sanctions and lawsuits against different board members.

Judson ISD’s board plans to meet next week to discuss plans for a next interim superintendent who can lead the district while the board conducts a “thoughtful search for Judson ISD’s next permanent superintendent,” Ryan said in a statement.

“While important work remains, Judson ISD is well-positioned to continue moving forward,” she said. “We thank Dr. Jaklich for his dedicated service and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

Jaklich’s announcement also comes as other San Antonio-area school districts undergo leadership changes.

Undergoing their own superintendent search, SAISD recently named an interim superintendent after Jaime Aquino announced plans to retire.

Earlier this month, Northside ISD superintendent John Craft said he also plans to retire, but the board hasn’t publicly discussed successorship plans.

North East ISD just hired longtime employee Anthony Jarrett as superintendent after Sean Maika left the district for another role.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.