Texas Public Radio conducting second survey of San Antonio college students

Texas Public Radio is working with the UTSA Center for Public Opinion Research to conduct an anonymous survey of current and former college students who have recently attended San Antonio’s public colleges and universities.

A separate, related survey may also be sent to prospective college students if a robust mechanism for conducting the survey can be found.

We want to learn more about what is influencing the choice of whether or not to go to college, what is helping students stay in college and earn degrees, and what is making it more difficult for them to graduate.

Findings from the survey will be used in future reporting by Texas Public Radio.

TPR conducted a similar survey in the spring of 2021. Major findings from that survey inspired the limited series podcast The Enduring Gap.

Emails inviting students to participate will be sent to student email addresses and will contain a link to an online survey hosted by the UT San Antonio Qualtrics Platform.

Participation in the survey is entirely voluntary, and individuals will not risk losing any benefit if they decide not to complete it. All responses will be kept entirely anonymous, and participants’ names will not be automatically recorded.

At the end of the survey, participants will be asked if they are willing to be contacted by a reporter. If they agree, they can voluntarily provide their name and contact information.

For more information, contact TPR Education Reporter Camille Phillips at camille@tpr.org or Bryan Gervais of the Center for Public Opinion Research at bryan.gervais@utsa.edu.

Funding to conduct the survey is provided by a fellowship from the Education Writers Association.

Thank you very much for helping Texas Public Radio learn more about your college experience.