NEISD trustees vote 'no' on dedicated prayer time in schools

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Trustees at San Antonio's North East Independent School District unanimously voted Monday night not to adopt a resolution that would set aside time for prayer in schools.

Senate Bill 11 requires Texas public school boards to vote by March 1 on whether to formally set aside a dedicated period of time during the school day for prayer and the reading of religious texts.

NEISD attorney Rick Lopez told trustees that current student code already allows students and faculty to pray in schools during their own time throughout the day.

“What the bill is asking you to consider is whether you want to dedicate a specific period of time during your school day to accomplish this. That’s it,” he said.

Lopez also clarified that the law would allow dedicated time for all religious texts, not just the Bible.

If trustees voted to approve the resolution to create a period of dedicated prayer, parents would have to submit written consent on behalf of their children to participate. Employees would also have to submit their own written consent.

Interim Superintendent Anthony Jarrett said permission slips could quickly become complicated.

“The biggest challenge will be receiving, tracking and monitoring all of the permission slips to make sure that any student that selects to go into that space, wherever it’s been designated, that they actually have a permission slip.”

Trustee Diane Sciba Villarreal was one of several trustees who said adopting a resolution would be redundant and could bring unnecessary complications.

“So our community is clear, we already have something in place where children are allowed to pray in school,” she said. “The kids have this right at this time, and our teachers have this right,” she said.

Trustees voted 7-0 not to adopt a resolution under SB11.

Texas faith leaders have been lobbying both for and against the law ahead of the March deadline.

Supporters of SB11 said the law would encourage positive behaviors in schools. Opponents argue the bill potentially risks violating First Amendment protections against separation of church and state.

Over 160 faith leaders across the state urged school boards not to adopt the policy.