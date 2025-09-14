Cyberattack prompts closure of Uvalde schools

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will be closed all of this week due to a ransomware attack.

District officials on Saturday notified teachers and students via email that due to the attack, essential systems will be unavailable. That includes phones, thermostats, camera monitoring and other systems deemed necessary.

The attack also took out the district’s payroll system, affecting bus drivers, maintenance staff and custodians. Officials said paychecks could possibly be delayed. The ransomware incident has been reported to the FBI and other agencies.

The school district's website is down—as are the websites of each of the schools in the district.

All schools in the district will be closed Monday through Friday this week, and the dates will be exchanged with other previously scheduled non-working days later in the school year.