Direct Admissions tool aims to ease Texas college application process

Texas officials have launched a new tool to help streamline the college application process.

The Direct Admissions tool provides students with a list of participating state institutions where they can qualify for automatic acceptance before they begin the college application process.

Students can share their academic information, including class rank, grade point average, and SAT and ACT scores.

Thirty-one universities in Texas currently participate in direct admissions.

Students can access the tool at mytexasfuture.org.

The initiative is a partnership the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Texas Workforce Commission and the Texas Education Agency.

