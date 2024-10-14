© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Direct Admissions tool aims to ease Texas college application process

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published October 14, 2024 at 10:00 AM CDT
The University of Texas at Austin
Fernando Ortiz Jr.
/
TPR
The University of Texas at Austin

Texas officials have launched a new tool to help streamline the college application process.

The Direct Admissions tool provides students with a list of participating state institutions where they can qualify for automatic acceptance before they begin the college application process.

Students can share their academic information, including class rank, grade point average, and SAT and ACT scores.

Thirty-one universities in Texas currently participate in direct admissions.

Students can access the tool at mytexasfuture.org.

The initiative is a partnership the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Texas Workforce Commission and the Texas Education Agency.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Education TPRTop Stories
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff