Education

Belle Ortiz, founding mother of Mariachi music education, shared her memories and ambitions in 2018

Texas Public Radio | By Camille Phillips
Published July 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Belle and Juan Ortiz pose for a portrait on the stage at Lanier High School in 2018.
Camille Phillips
/
TPR
Belle and Juan Ortiz pose for a portrait on the stage at Lanier High School in 2018.

Belle Ortiz, the San Antonio woman who brought Mariachi classes to public schools in the 1970s, died Wednesday surrounded by her family.

TPR Education Reporter Camille Phillips interviewed her about her life and career at her alma mater, Lanier High School, in 2018, after a visit to speak to students and perform. Ortiz graduated from Lanier in 1951.

Camille Phillips
Camille Phillips can be reached at camille@tpr.org, on Instagram at camille.m.phillips and on Twitter at @cmpcamille.
