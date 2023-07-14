Belle Ortiz, founding mother of Mariachi music education, shared her memories and ambitions in 2018
Belle Ortiz, the San Antonio woman who brought Mariachi classes to public schools in the 1970s, died Wednesday surrounded by her family.
TPR Education Reporter Camille Phillips interviewed her about her life and career at her alma mater, Lanier High School, in 2018, after a visit to speak to students and perform. Ortiz graduated from Lanier in 1951.
