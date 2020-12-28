Texas State University Will Rename Some Dorms After Black and Latino Alums

Texas State University is asking for the public’s help in naming some residence halls and streets after distinguished Black and Latino graduates. University officials say their goal is to honor people who've made significant contributions to Texas State.

A new naming task force will oversee the process of renaming the Angelina and San Gabriel dorms in San Marcos and two unnamed streets on the Round Rock campus to help reflect the university’s diverse population.

“The university has increased substantially its diversity over the past 10 years. We’re a Hispanic-serving institution, a majority-minority university,” said Scott Bowman, an associate professor in criminal justice who co-chairs the committee. “We wanted to make sure that inclusion, the inclusive aspects of the university, kept pace with that.”

The number of minority students enrolled at Texas State has gone up in recent years. Hispanics count for more than 35% of total enrollment. African-Americans make up about 11% of the student population.

The university says naming suggestions should be limited to Black and Latino alums who are no longer employed or enrolled at Texas State.

Nominations can be submitted through the Office of the President’s website. The deadline to submit names is Dec. 31.

