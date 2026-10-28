Walmart plans $400 million distribution center in Cibolo

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Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart plans to build a $400 million distribution center in Cibolo, just off Interstate 10 in Guadalupe County, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The distribution center will cover more than 712,000 square feet, which is equivalent to about 16 football fields, and is code-named Project Theo, according to a state filing.

Walmart is scheduled to break ground in February of next year, with completion expected by August 2029.

The center's address is listed as 3641 S. Santa Clara Road — the same address as the San Antonio Raceway, which Google Maps and Yelp list as permanently closed. The raceway's number is listed as no longer in service, based on a call from Texas Public Radio.

Google Maps The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation places the Walmart Distribution Center at 3641 S. Santa Clara Road.

A Walmart distribution center typically employees hundreds. There is one in New Braunfels, which serves stores in the I-35 corridor. In the San Antonio area, Walmart has 38 stores listed.

"Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide," states Walmart's company profile.

Cibolo is a popular spot for distribution due to its location on both I-35 and I-10. Manufacturers are drawn to the area for the same reason.

"Cibolo is home to dozens of industrial companies from a variety of industries, to include heavy machinery, bulletproof glass, shopping carts, home theater seating, gaskets, sealants, plating, and more," states the City of Cibolo's website.

Japanese transmission manufacturer Aisin opened an automatic transmission plant in Cibolo in 2019. Its 500,000-square-foot facility brought $400 million in investment and 900 new employees to Cibolo, the city reported.