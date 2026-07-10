San Antonio home sales up 15% in June compared with last year

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Buyers are beginning to see more leverage in San Antonio's housing market, based on a 15% surge in home sales in June, compared to the same month last year.

"We're seeing buyers respond to opportunities this market is creating," said Ed Zapata, the chair of the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

"Inventory remains at levels we haven't seen in years, giving buyers more negotiating power and more options, while sellers continue to benefit from steady price appreciation. It's a healthy market that continues to reward realistic pricing and informed decision-making," he added.

The median home price in the San Antonio area rose 4% in June over the same month last year to $329,730.

Sellers are not straying too far from original asking prices despite an increase in buyer selection. Nearly 94% of sellers are getting what they are asking for.

The residential rental market had more than 4,600 listings on the market. The average monthly rent charged was $1,864.

While new home builders remain competitive through sales incentives and pricing strategies, existing home sale inventory has helped create the most balanced housing environment in San Antonio in years, according to the board.

Homes are on the market for an average of 77 days before being sold, virtually unchanged from a year ago.

Nearly 67% percent of the homes sold in the San Antonio area in June were priced between $200,000 and $499,000.

Statewide, home sales rose nearly 8% in June, compared to the same month in 2025. The statewide median home price was $348,000 or virtually unchanged from last year.