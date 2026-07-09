Culture is San Antonio’s selling point. USAA, Whataburger, Silver Ventures and Spurs CEOs agree

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Some of San Antonio's most prominent business leaders say the city's future depends on embracing rapid technological change while preserving the culture and collaboration that make San Antonio unique.

That was the central message Wednesday at "A View from the C-Suite," a discussion featuring executives from USAA, Whataburger, Spurs Sports & Entertainment and Silver Ventures.

The discussion, hosted by the San Antonio Report and greater:SATX and held at Texas Public Radio, ranged from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to downtown redevelopment and workforce development. But panelists repeatedly returned to one theme: San Antonio's greatest competitive advantage isn't any single industry or company—it's the city's people and culture.

Adapting to AI

Artificial intelligence was one of the day's dominant topics, with executives agreeing the technology will reshape nearly every industry.

Juan Andrade, president and CEO of USAA, said businesses can no longer afford to wait before adopting AI.

"There are no fast followers," Andrade said. "You're either in or you're out."

USAA has spent years preparing its data systems to use AI to improve insurance claims, underwriting and customer service, he said. At the same time, the company is investing heavily in cybersecurity as AI-powered attacks become increasingly sophisticated.

Lux Vinci Photography / TPR Juan Andrade, president and CEO of USAA, speaking on the panel for "A View from the C-Suite" at TPR headquarters.

"As these tools become so much more sophisticated, you now get AI tools going up against AI tools to try to penetrate your company," Andrade said. "That becomes a very real concern for a lot of us."

Still, he said workers shouldn't fear the technology itself.

"You're not going to lose your job to AI, but you will lose it to somebody that knows AI."

Bryan Ambelang, CEO of Silver Ventures, said AI will inevitably displace some workers, creating a need to retrain employees for new opportunities. Debbie Stroud, president and CEO of Whataburger, said AI should enhance—not replace—the company's "very human-based experience."

Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO R.C. Buford said the organization has embraced AI across its operations and is helping hundreds of San Antonio nonprofits and community organizations learn how to use the technology.

Asked for a final thought on artificial intelligence, Buford said the challenge isn't simply using new technology but making sure it serves people.

"How can we make this more human?" he said.

He later drew laughs from the audience by joking that the Spurs could use AI "to figure out how to keep the Knicks fans out of our building."

Lux Vinci Photography / TPR Bryan Ambelang, CEO of growth equity firm Silver Ventures, and R.C. Buford, CEO of Spurs Sports and Entertainment, speaking at the panel.

Culture is what sets San Antonio apart

While AI dominated much of the discussion, panelists repeatedly returned to what they believe distinguishes San Antonio from other cities.

Ambelang pointed to Toyota's recent multibillion-dollar investment in San Antonio as evidence that companies are drawn to more than financial incentives.

"Culture is the root of brand," Ambelang said. "That's what this city does so extraordinarily well. I'm thrilled that I got to raise my family in a city like San Antonio."

Buford said San Antonio's collaborative spirit creates opportunities few cities can match by bringing together universities, military medicine, research institutions and business.

"The strengths of our communities, Southwest Research Institute, UT San Antonio, the Spurs, military medicine. You bring all that together, there's going to be some amazing things that come together," Buford said.

As Whataburger continues expanding across the country, Stroud said maintaining the company's Texas identity remains essential.

Lux Vinci Photography / TPR Debbie Stroud, president and CEO of Whataburger, responds to a question from moderator Leigh Munsil on the “A View from the C-Suite” panel at TPR headquarters.

"We will grow and change," Stroud said. "We will do so by listening to our customers. We will do so by expanding to new geographies, and we will also stay true to the pride, care and love that got us here."

Andrade said USAA's continued investment in San Antonio reflects the company's roots.

"We're uniquely Texan," Andrade said. "We've been here for 104 years. We still have 18,000 employees here. We hire thousands of employees every year into San Antonio, and it's a point of pride."

Growth should remain people-centered

The conversation also turned to downtown redevelopment, workforce development and San Antonio's next chapter.

Buford said downtown San Antonio is undergoing a transformation unlike any he has seen, pointing to investments at Pearl, UTSA's downtown campus, Weston Urban and the proposed Spurs sports and entertainment district as signs of the city's momentum.

Panelists praised those investments while emphasizing that successful development should strengthen communities, not simply add new buildings.

Ambelang said successful development starts by creating places where people actually want to gather.

"If we just build big buildings and we don't consider how the community gets to interact with that, then it's just going to be a bunch of buildings," he said.

Buford said successful growth also requires listening to communities before trying to solve their problems.

"The first thing we needed to do was listen," Buford said. "We've spent more time listening to what the community needs rather than just coming and giving them what we think they need."

Ambelang said Pearl reflects that philosophy.

"The thing I am the most proud of about Pearl, by far, and it's not close, is every single night people are eating cheeseburgers and chicken tenders next to a one-star Michelin restaurant and a two-Key Michelin hotel," Ambelang said. "We don't get to interact like that as a society. We gate ourselves off. We don't get to interact."