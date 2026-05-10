Waymo set to return to San Antonio after flood incidents paused service

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Autonomous ride-hailing company Waymo is expected to resume service in San Antonio this week after suspending operations following two flood-related incidents involving its self-driving vehicles.

Operations were paused after an April 20 incident in which a Waymo vehicle was swept away by floodwaters and washed into Salado Creek. The incident came about two weeks after another Waymo vehicle became stranded in floodwaters near McCullough Avenue and Contour Drive. Both cars were unoccupied, and no one was injured in either incident.

The service pause has been the company’s longest in San Antonio to date as Waymo reviewed its flood monitoring procedures and safety protocols. Waymo previously said it would reevaluate how its vehicles respond to flood-prone areas and severe weather alerts before restarting service.

The back-to-back flood incidents also underscored how quickly changing weather conditions in San Antonio can challenge autonomous vehicle technology.

Waymo’s rollout in San Antonio has also raised broader questions about how self-driving vehicles interact with emergency responders during severe weather and other emergencies.

Waymo began operations in San Antonio in February in a limited service area covering 60 square miles of the city. The company also operates in 11 other cities around the country, including Austin, Dallas and Houston.