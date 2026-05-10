© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Waymo set to return to San Antonio after flood incidents paused service

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published May 10, 2026 at 7:14 PM CDT
A Waymo self driving vehicle at Roosevelt Park ahead of its rollout in San Antonio.
Norma Martinez
/
Texas Public Radio
A Waymo self-driving vehicle at Roosevelt Park ahead of the company’s rollout in San Antonio.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Autonomous ride-hailing company Waymo is expected to resume service in San Antonio this week after suspending operations following two flood-related incidents involving its self-driving vehicles.

Operations were paused after an April 20 incident in which a Waymo vehicle was swept away by floodwaters and washed into Salado Creek. The incident came about two weeks after another Waymo vehicle became stranded in floodwaters near McCullough Avenue and Contour Drive. Both cars were unoccupied, and no one was injured in either incident.

The service pause has been the company’s longest in San Antonio to date as Waymo reviewed its flood monitoring procedures and safety protocols. Waymo previously said it would reevaluate how its vehicles respond to flood-prone areas and severe weather alerts before restarting service.

The back-to-back flood incidents also underscored how quickly changing weather conditions in San Antonio can challenge autonomous vehicle technology.

Waymo’s rollout in San Antonio has also raised broader questions about how self-driving vehicles interact with emergency responders during severe weather and other emergencies.

Waymo began operations in San Antonio in February in a limited service area covering 60 square miles of the city. The company also operates in 11 other cities around the country, including Austin, Dallas and Houston.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Economy & Business Top StoriesTPR
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton