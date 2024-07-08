Tropical Storm Beryl causing flight delays, cancellations in North Texas

Hurricane Beryl — which hit Texas as a Category 1 storm early Monday — downgraded to a tropical storm later in the morning, but severe weather is still expected to move through the state and impact travel in more than just South Texas.

According to the National Weather Service in Houston, flooding rains, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes could be possible as the system tracks further inland.

Radar update10:08AM: Beryl has been downgraded to a tropical storm but the “eye” is continuing to move N/NE this morning. Flooding rains, strong tropical storm force winds and isolated tornadoes will continue to be possible as this system tracks further inland.#txwx pic.twitter.com/cE1aoe6FXC — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) July 8, 2024

North Texas airports were experiencing higher than normal delays and cancellations as Beryl moved through the state.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport had more than 60 cancellations Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Inbound flights were delayed at their origin airport an average of 46 minutes.

Cynthia Vega, media relations manager for DFW, said in an email that operations were normal, but there were delayed flights due to the weather.

Dallas Love Field Airport also had cancellations and delays on Monday.

Lauren Rounds, external communications and marketing manager for Dallas Love Field Airport, said in an email that flights heading south toward Houston or the nearby region were impacted with delays, cancellations, and diversions.

However, there were more travel impacts expected for flights outside of Houston — and even outside the state.

Rounds said air traffic traveling east, like toward Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana, could also be affected. She said the severity depends on whether the individual flights are within wind paths, which were continuously changing due to Beryl's unpredictability.

