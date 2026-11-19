Chris Ellison had been the superintendent of a youth prison in Brownwood for a couple of weeks when one of his bosses, Sean Grove, visited the facility in August. He said Grove gave him a clear directive: put the kids on lockdown.

It was an unprecedented and disturbing plan that Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) leaders wanted to impose not just in Brownwood, but at all five youth prisons across the state.

About 750 kids would be confined to their cells the entire day, allowed out only to shower and use the restroom while wearing shackles.

The department had done limited lockdowns before, but always due to staffing shortages. This time, TJJD's executive director Shandra Carter — Grove's boss — was ordering the lockdown because a teen had assaulted a staff member at another youth prison a week earlier, landing the staffer in the hospital. And Carter alone would decide when to lift it, based on the behavior of children in detention.

"In all my travels, I've never heard of a state locking down all juvenile facilities," Ellison said in an exclusive interview with The Texas Newsroom.

Ellison wasn't comfortable with the idea. The Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Facility, where he was working, housed fewer than 100 kids as of last year. He felt the kids were behaving well. Why punish them for the actions of one teenager who was being detained hours away?

"I believed it was a violation of youth rights," Ellison said, referring to legal protections against excessive punishment for children. "And I believe that you've got to be able to look at yourself in the mirror. And I did not feel that I could lock down the kids."

So when Grove, TJJD's deputy executive director, gave Ellison the lockdown order in person on Aug. 14, Ellison refused.

"I said, 'Here's my phone, there's my computer.' And I walked off campus," Ellison said.

The following week, Ellison was fired. "Mr. Ellison failed to adhere to a lawfully given instruction impacting both youth and staff safety," said his termination letter, which he shared with The Texas Newsroom.

But the lockdown, which went on without Ellison and lasted several days, had the same impacts, records show. Kids repeatedly self-harmed by swallowing screws or tying cloth ligatures around their necks. Staff wrote in dorm logs that they didn't have enough people on hand to attend to kids who were hurting themselves or just needed to go to the bathroom.

And Ron Jackson suffered crisis-level staffing shortages about a month after lockdown began.

Carter later told lower-level staff and TJJD oversight board members that she was imposing the lockdown as a "safety reset" to better train staff, not to punish kids. But internal messages obtained by The Texas Newsroom show she was also afraid of losing her job if she didn't take a more punitive approach.

Nevertheless, she abruptly resigned last month. She has not publicly explained why she stepped down, and Grove is now the agency's interim director. Ellison said he has faith in Grove and the remaining executive leaders' ability to direct the agency.

"They are high quality, high morals," Ellison said. "They want to do what's right by kids. They want to do what's right by staff. They're about doing their job."

TJJD did not answer a list of detailed questions from The Texas Newsroom. In a written statement, McKenzie Garrett, a spokesperson for the agency, defended the lockdown as a way "to restore stability, improve safety, and create an environment where staff could effectively supervise youth and deliver critical services.

"Characterizing any personnel decision as the result of a single disagreement does not reflect the full scope of factors considered in agency employment matters," Garrett added.

Carter did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Republican and Democratic state lawmakers who oversee juvenile justice matters also did not respond to requests for comment or declined to comment.

The agency, which oversees kids who have committed serious criminal offenses, has long been in crisis. An 2024 investigative report by the Department of Justice found that TJJD "uses excessive force on children," "harms children through excessive use of isolation" and "fails to adequately protect children from sexual abuse."

A report published last week by the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission, which evaluates the performance of state agencies, also found that the recent lockdown had harmful effects.

Youth criminal justice advocates condemned the lockdown. Last month, they called on TJJD to halt groundbreakings on two new youth prisons in order to focus on issues within existing units.

Brett Merfish, director of youth justice with the nonprofit Texas Appleseed, said the TJJD lockdown failed to accomplish the agency's stated goals. But, she said, leadership now has the opportunity to change course moving forward by focusing on staff.

"Staff need more training? Let's do that," Merfish said. "Let's train them so they're better able to prevent incidents and respond. Don't do it on the backs of kids."

Messages show Carter gave contradictory reasons for lockdown

Before August, Ellison oversaw professional training at TJJD. The Ron Jackson facility needed a superintendent, and because he'd spent decades working in juvenile justice, the executive team asked Ellison to oversee the youth prison temporarily.

The kids at Ron Jackson generally got along with staff, Ellison said. He worried a lockdown would ruin the trust they had built.

"They had a vision, and they were performing day in and day out," he said of the staff. "To lock down, I told Sean, would ruin that momentum we had building."

But leadership was pointing to violence at other facilities. Two teens at a TJJD-operated halfway house in San Antonio were accused of attacking two staff members in May. Two other teens allegedly assaulted an officer at the Mart State Juvenile Correctional Facility near Waco later this summer.

And in August, another teen allegedly assaulted a juvenile correctional officer in Gainesville, landing the staffer in the hospital. According to Carter, who called the incident "exceptionally brutal," it happened after the officer opened the door to the youth's room while she was alone, which goes against agency protocol.

At the time, Carter told the agency's board members that the lockdown would be an opportunity to better train officers on agency policy to keep both staff and kids safe. Carter said some staff were getting too lax with kids.

"Let's make no mistake, we are a prison first," Carter told board members at an Aug. 21 meeting.

By that point, Ellison had already been fired for refusing to institute the lockdown at Ron Jackson. And several days before that, he'd voiced concerns over the idea, according to internal messages obtained through a public records request.

"I think this is an overcorrection," he wrote in a Microsoft Teams message to Carter just after midnight on Aug. 12. "Find the 20% of kids making the campus unsafe and lock them down. Do a complete lockdown on them. Have them earn their way out. That will allow for staff to work with the best kids and still be able to learn on the job."

Carter responded minutes later that she was under immense pressure to "take immediate control" of the situation. She had to start the lockdown to avoid getting fired, she said.

"If I do not take care of the optics, I will not have a job," Carter wrote. "They will bring in someone much more punitive than me. I am doing this to try and salvage us."

Carter added that she pitched an alternative to a lockdown that was "reasonable and measured," but it was "not enough." It's not clear who was pressuring Carter or to whom she pitched the alternative.

That contradicts what she told a larger group of agency staff the day after Ellison was fired.

"I also want to address directly the suggestion that the lockdown, shutdown, and slowdown procedures are about optics," Carter wrote Aug. 19. "They are not."

TJJD declined to comment on Carter and Ellison's messages.

Carter emphasized during the Aug. 21 board meeting that the lockdown wasn't punitive or a violation of youth rights. To Ellison, that didn't make sense.

"To say that, 'This is not about punishing the kids, this is not about punishing the kids,' but the kids are the ones that are getting locked down," Ellison said. 'That's like if your mom and dad are having a discussion and you get sent to your room, it was, like, 'Oh, this is not punishing you.' Well, you're the one in the room."

Staffing issues persist

TJJD has struggled to find enough staff to work in youth prisons for years. In the days following the assault on the correctional officer in the Gainesville prison, officials discussed how that problem had contributed to the incident.

According to a Teams message Carter sent on Aug. 11, the officer who had been assaulted was managing 16 kids alone during a 12-hour shift. With more staff present, the officer "would've not been alone on the unit," Carter wrote.

Though a lockdown wouldn't fix that problem, Carter hoped it would keep the current staff safer by giving them a chance to refresh their training. But instead, records show, it forced the staff to deal with kids who were more likely to act out because they were continuously confined to their cells.

"We put those staff in a no-win situation," Ellison said.

In dorm logs, juvenile correctional officers described a "long wait for security to respond" after youth tied ligatures around their necks. They also said they missed "multiple SA (suicide alert) and cell checks." In one case, an officer wrote that youth were "disregulated due to no phone calls on [one of the units] for three days."

Staff also repeatedly deployed pepper spray on kids, including five times at one prison in the Rio Grande Valley in the early days of the lockdown, agency records show. TJJD's Office of Inspector General, which investigates complaints against the agency, found that at least three of those incidents didn't meet the criteria for approved pepper spray use.

There's little indication that correctional officers felt more encouraged about their jobs after the lockdown. In fact, at Ron Jackson, staff shortages got worse. In mid-September, about a month after Ellison was fired, Carter wrote in an email that she was activating a "Continuity of Operations Plan," or type of emergency protocol, for the prison.

The reason, she wrote, was "critically and dangerously low staffing levels."

The plan required people in administrative roles to work as back-up juvenile correctional officers at Ron Jackson. It also meant kids would likely have to stay in their cells for longer periods of time than usual, Ellison said.

"I know this will require flexibility and, for some of you, additional sacrifice," Carter wrote in her email. "I am asking everyone to approach this with the Teamliness that I have seen across this agency when we have faced difficult circumstances before. Ron Jackson is part of TJJD, and right now they need all of us."

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