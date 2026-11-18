Seventy-year-old Reinaldo Dennes is set to be executed on Thursday for the murder of a Houston diamond dealer during a robbery in 1996.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dennes will be executed on Thursday, Nov. 19, in Huntsville. The U.S. Supreme Court denied Dennes’ final appeal in December 2020. He was originally convicted of capital murder in 1997.

On Jan. 24, 1996, Dennes — then 39 — shot and killed Houston diamond dealer Janos Szucs. The shooting occurred as part of a robbery scheme with several other conspirators. Court records indicate Szucs had approximately $3.5 million in diamonds in his office and about $200,000 in cash he was planning to use to purchase more.

According to court records, one of Dennes' co-conspirators was a janitor at the building where Szucs had his office.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on the day of the crime, the janitor let Dennes into a back door of the building and distracted the security guard on duty while Dennes sabotaged the building’s security surveillance system.

At around 7:30 p.m., the security guard saw Dennes messing with the security system and assumed he was conducting repairs. According to court documents, Dennes then shot the guard twice. The guard played dead and ultimately survived the altercation.

A worker in the building called 911 a short time later, and when police arrived, they were initially unsuccessful in locating a suspect.

Szucs' wife ultimately called the building's manager later that night after Szucs failed to arrive home on time. The building manager contacted the police on scene, who then went to Szucs' office.

Inside Szucs' office, police discovered Szucs dead and were unable to locate the $3.5 million in diamonds or the $200,000 in cash. A diamond ring had also been removed from Szucs' hand.

Dennes, who did not testify in his trial, pleaded not guilty. A Harris County jury convicted him of capital murder, and he was sentenced to death in September 1997.

In their filing before the Supreme Court, attorneys for Dennes questioned one of the primary witnesses for the prosecution, saying the trial left unanswered questions that should be further addressed by courts. The Supreme Court ultimately denied the request.

If Dennes is executed on Thursday, it will be the 9th and final execution of 2026 in Texas.

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