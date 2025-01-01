FBI says New Orleans terrorist attack suspect is Texas man Shamsud-Din Jabbar

The man suspected of crashing his pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street early Wednesday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a resident of Texas, according to the FBI.

Officials said Jabbar, dressed in full military gear, drove the truck into a crowd at Bourbon and Canal streets around 3:15 a.m. At least ten people were killed and 35 others were injured in the rampage.

The FBI said it was investigating the incident "as an act of terrorism."

Jim Mowrer, who was visiting from Iowa, said he and his wife narrowly avoided being hit by the truck and described the scene as chaotic.

“We saw bodies in the road, very clearly deceased,” Mowrer recalled.

Police said Jabbar was shot and killed while exchanging gunfire with New Orleans Police. Two officers were injured during the incident, but both are in stable condition.

FBI Special Agent Alethea Duncan confirmed that an improvised explosive device was found at the scene and is being evaluated for potential threats. The FBI also revealed that Jabbar was driving a Ford pickup truck, which appears to have been rented. They’re trying to figure out how he came into possession of the truck.

The FBI said an ISIS flag was located in the vehicle, but the terror group has not claimed responsibility for the attack. Authorities are investigating whether he had any accomplices or potential affiliations with terrorist organizations.

Jabbar lived in northwest Houston, according to his driver’s license records. Reporters and police were at the home on Wednesday.

The white house was cut off from the street by a large, black iron gate. Ducks and sheep roamed the property. Police told reporters the scene was the site of an active investigation.

Jabbar started a handful of realty businesses in Texas, Secretary of State records show. Two of them went defunct within the last couple of years.

In a YouTube video for one of these businesses posted four years ago, Jabbar says he was born and raised in Beaumont, Texas, and spent all his life in the state except for his time in the military. He said his 10 years in the military is “where I learned the meaning of great service and what it means to be responsive and take everything seriously, dotting i’s and crossing t’s, to make sure that things go off without a hitch. “

It’s unclear where Jabbar was staying in New Orleans, but local TV station WDSU reports he might have been linked to an Airbnb in the St. Roch area. There was a heavy police presence on Mandeville Street as the home was evacuated Wednesday.

Calls to the owner of the Mandeville Street property were not returned.

The attack has raised concerns about security for upcoming events, including the Super Bowl in February. The incident occurred just hours before the Allstate Sugar Bowl was set to be played Wednesday evening at the Caesars Superdome.

Copyright 2025 KUT 90.5