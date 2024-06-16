Round Rock police still looking for suspects after two people are killed at Juneteenth celebration

Two people were killed and 14 were injured during a shooting Saturday at a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock.

On Sunday night, the Round Rock Police Department said it was still looking for one suspect.

In a press briefing, Police Chief Allen Banks said 14 people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Most had been released from the hospital, and the ones still receiving treatment were in stable condition.

Banks said the police department will release information about the two people who were killed on Monday.

Police said the shooting began as a fight between two groups around 10:40 p.m. Those involved fled the scene. The police said officers are still interviewing people who were at the scene and are not ready to provide more information about the people involved in the altercation.

None of the victims were involved in the fight, Banks said.

People who have video or information about the incident are asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

KUT News does not share police descriptions of suspects unless the details are specific enough to identify a person.

