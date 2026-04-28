© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lei'd Back Seniors Prom

Lei'd Back Seniors Prom

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for this 50+ senior prom! You are invited to dress in your best Hawaiian-inspired attire and step into a tropical paradise to bring everyone together in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

Music, Dancing, Tropical-Themed Refreshments, Snacks, Resource Info & Fun Activities!

Joe Ward Community Center
Free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/Home
Joe Ward Community Center
435 E Sunshine
San Antonio, Texas
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov