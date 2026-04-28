Lei'd Back Seniors Prom
Lei'd Back Seniors Prom
Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for this 50+ senior prom! You are invited to dress in your best Hawaiian-inspired attire and step into a tropical paradise to bring everyone together in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.
Music, Dancing, Tropical-Themed Refreshments, Snacks, Resource Info & Fun Activities!
Joe Ward Community Center
Free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
Joe Ward Community Center
435 E SunshineSan Antonio, Texas
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov