Folklórico Dance Recital
Folklórico Dance Recital
Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for a FREE folklórico dance recital!
Doors Open 6 p.m. • Event 7 p.m.
Seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Food and drinks are prohibited. Free parking available.
The Carver Community Cultural Center
Free
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
The Carver Community Cultural Center
226 North Hackberry StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78202
210-227-4940
info@aitscm.org