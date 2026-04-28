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Folklórico Dance Recital

Folklórico Dance Recital

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for a FREE folklórico dance recital!

Doors Open 6 p.m. • Event 7 p.m.

Seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Food and drinks are prohibited. Free parking available.

The Carver Community Cultural Center
Free
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/Home
The Carver Community Cultural Center
226 North Hackberry Street
San Antonio, Texas 78202
210-227-4940
info@aitscm.org
www.aitscm.org