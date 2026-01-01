About the Community Advisory Board

TPR's mission is to engage, inspire and inform, bringing people together to better understand their community and world. With seven stations across central and south Texas, TPR serves people seeking news, information, or community engagement, audiences for conversations, live performances, music lovers, and more.

In accordance with the Texas Public Radio Bylaws, the TPR Community Advisory Board is a volunteer group of interested listeners, web-visitors and followers who meet regularly to represent public comments and advise as to whether the programming and community initiatives of TPR meet the needs of the communities TPR serves.

An advisory board, the TPR CAB seeks to represent the diversity of the TPR community in order to provide insight, ideas, and opinions on issues of key strategic relevance that the station should address through its on-air programming and service to the community. The CAB is independent of the TPR Governing Board, serving in an advisory role only, and is not authorized to exercise any control over TPR’s daily management or operations.

Membership of the CAB is comprised of TPR members who represent the diversity and interests of the communities TPR serves, including the San Antonio/New Braunfels area, the Texas Hill Country (Fredericksburg, Kerrville area), Midland-Odessa DMA/ Big Spring area, the Highland Lakes area (Llano, Mason, Marble Falls area), Del Rio, and Gonzales.

Membership

A call for nominations will be posted publicly on an annual basis and will be accepted from the general public, CAB and TPR Governing Board. Members shall be recruited from the station's listening community to assure that the composition of the CAB is reasonably representative of the diverse needs and interests of the communities that are served by TPR.

The TPR Governing Board, in accordance with the TPR Bylaws, shall appoint members of the CAB. It is expected that each member of the CAB will be a TPR member. TPR CAB members serve for a term of three (3) years and may serve no more than two (2) consecutive terms.

Any sitting CAB members re-nominated for a second term shall be subject to approval of the Governing Board of TPR. The TPR CAB will consist of no fewer than twelve (12) and no more than twenty-four (24) members from the community.

