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The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Webb County earlier this month as 44-year-old Ernesto Quintana of Laredo.

The shooting occurred around 2:40 a.m. Nov. 2 near La Bota Ranch and Serenity Lane. Authorities said Border Patrol agents had approached Quintana's vehicle as part of an ongoing human smuggling investigation.

As agents approached the Dodge passenger vehicle, DPS said Quintana accelerated away, striking and injuring one agent. A second agent then fired at Quintana, killing him.

After the vehicle came to a stop, one person described by DPS as an undocumented immigrant fled on foot but was later apprehended. Four other people described as undocumented immigrants were taken into custody, including two found hiding in nearby brush and two who remained at the scene, according to DPS.

DPS troopers responded to the scene around 3 a.m. after learning of the shooting, but the agency said no state troopers were involved.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation at the request of federal authorities. DPS said the investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information was available.

According to an obituary published by Sanchez Funeral Home, Quintana was born in Laredo and lived there his entire life. He was a father and grandfather, survived by six children and multiple grandchildren.