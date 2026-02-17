Federal officials say ICE won’t move into Northwest Side office building in San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Department of Homeland Security said Immigration and Customs Enforcement is not moving into a Northwest Side office building, following questions about a potential federal presence at the site.

A DHS spokesperson told Texas Public Radio that ICE has no plans to open a detention facility at the Landmark One building, located at 15727 Anthem Parkway near Interstate 10 and Loop 1604.

“We have no new detention centers to announce at this time,” the spokesperson said in a statement to TPR.

The agency declined to discuss specific office locations, citing safety concerns and saying ICE personnel have faced increased threats and assaults.

The spokesperson added that the agency is continuing to expand detention space nationwide as part of its broader enforcement efforts.

“Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe,” the statement said. “It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space.”

The owner of the Landmark One building also confirmed that ICE will not be leasing space there. The ownership group told KSAT that federal officials toured the property in recent months, but there are no lease negotiations underway.

While ICE will not be moving into the Northwest Side office building, the agency has recently expanded its presence elsewhere in San Antonio.

ICE earlier acquired a detention facility on the city’s East Side. Federal officials said the site would be used to hold immigrants in custody while they await immigration proceedings or removal. The expansion drew concern from immigrant advocacy groups and some local leaders, who called for greater transparency about the facility and its operations.

News Mayor Jones warns ICE detention center would harm East Side economy as city council weighs response A proposed federal immigration detention center on San Antonio’s East Side is being touted as a job creator by Congressman Tony Gonzales, but San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said it would have a negative effect on the economy.