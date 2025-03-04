Refugees in Texas face uncertain future after federal funds dry up

A few days ago, Raoul Ahmat, 26, stopped by Walmart in Northeast Dallas to buy food, soap and other provisions. But when he tried to pay with his debit card, it was declined. The card had no money left on it.

Ahmat, who’s originally from Central African Republic, is among the 100,000 individuals in Texas who receive assistance through the federal government’s Refugee Resettlement Program. Catholic Charities Fort Worth has managed the distribution of federal funds for refugee aid organizations across the state since Texas withdrew from the program in 2016. The nonprofit coordinates with 29 other organizations that help refugees with cash assistance, job training and English classes.

However, since late January, Catholic Charities Fort Worth says it has not been able to access more than $36 million in federal grants needed to provide these services.

On Monday, it sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., demanding they “un-freeze” the grant money.

In a joint statement, Michael Iglio, CEO of Catholic Charities Fort Worth, and Jeff Demers, state refugee coordinator of the Texas Office of Refugees, said these Refugee Resettlement Program funds are crucial for refugees and certain immigrants such as those who’ve come from Cuba, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

“This obstruction has severely impacted the delivery of critical services, including employment assistance, legal aid, educational programs, and healthcare services designed to help individuals and families integrate and thrive in Texas communities,” Iglio and Demers wrote.

“Despite four attempts in January to secure payment — followed by ten additional requests over the next four weeks — HHS has unlawfully continued withholding the financial support allocated under existing grant agreements.”

Stella M. Chávez / The Texas Newsroom Jenna Dobyns with Church World Service points to a list of resources that Raoul Ahmat and Abakar Ahmat can access in North Texas. The words "English Class" is written next to a community center that offer English as a Second Language (ESL) classes.

In January, the Trump administration tried to freeze federal funding for refugee resettlement but later rescinded its order. Since then, the lawsuit reads, “many entities have received their federal funding.”

It is not clear why DHHS is withholding the funds. In an email to The Texas Newsroom, HHS director of communications Andrew G. Nixon said the agency does comment on ongoing litigation.

Kimberly Haynes, regional director for Church World Service, said Texas is the only state that has not received funds for refugee support services since January. HHS did not return The Texas Newsroom’s questions about why Texas has seemingly been singled out.

“The state, as a whole, has over 56,000 individuals who are owed refugee cash assistance,” Haynes said, referring to refugees who are new arrivals. “The resources are critical resources for their livelihood to pay for food, to pay for housing, to manage their medical needs.”

According to the lawsuit, 750 people at the organizations Catholic Charities Fort Worth partners with have been laid off or furloughed. They include refugee resettlement agencies such as Church World Service and International Rescue Committee and Catholic Charities in other cities.

The lawsuit also notes that some refugees who receive funds have been evicted because they haven’t been able to pay rent.

Applicants who are admitted to the U.S. as refugees must go through extensive vetting and security checks. They’re often fleeing persecution or war and must meet a set of criteria to be classified as a refugee.

Texas has historically resettled more refugees than most any other state.

An uncertain future

Inside their North Dallas apartment, Raoul Ahmat and his roommate, 28-year-old Abakar Ahmat (no relation), spoke in their native French with Jenna Dobyns, associate director for housing and welcome at Church World Service Dallas, a faith-based group that helps resettle refugees.

She showed them a list of resources, such as legal aid and health clinics, and explained how to access those services. They both arrived in Dallas in December.

Political instability, religious persecution and the effects of climate change have forced hundreds of thousands of people like Raoul and Abakar to flee from Central African Republic. Before being admitted to the U.S., they both spent 10 years in a refugee camp in Chad.

Raoul said it’s difficult not knowing when the situation with the debit card will be resolved, but he’s still glad he’s in the U.S. He doesn’t have any cash except for a few quarters and other change. But he has a goal.

“His primary desire, his biggest desire, is to get a job, so that he can be independent and he can take care of himself,” Dobyns said.

Stella M. Chávez / The Texas Newsroom Jenna Dobyns talks to Raoul Ahmat and Abakar Ahmat about the number of resources available in North Texas. They arrived in Dallas in December after spending a decade living in a refugee camp in Chad.

Got a tip? Email Stella M. Chávez at schavez@kera.org . You can follow Stella on X @stellamchavez .

