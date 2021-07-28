'Unconstitutional And Fascist' — Advocates Respond To Gov. Abbott's Order Restricting Migrant Transport

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued an executive order that restricts the transportation of detained migrants. In his order, Abbott links the restrictions to what he describes as "a dramatic rise in COVID-19 among unlawful migrants."

Immigrant rights activists described that as misleading, and characterized the governor's action as unconstitutional and fascist.

The executive order states that only local, state and federal law enforcement agencies may provide ground transportation. The order allows law enforcement to stop, reroute, or impound any vehicle that they reasonably suspect may be violating the order. The governor’s order did not detail what constitutes reasonable suspicion.

The rise in unlawful border crossings has led to a dramatic rise in #COVID19 among unlawful migrants in Texas.



This Executive Order will reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure in Texas by reducing the transportation of migrants throughout our state. https://t.co/ThYNLricNA — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) July 28, 2021

“This is clearly an anti immigrant order that will lead to both racial profiling and over policing," said Kate Huddleston, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas.

According to the order, these measures are due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Texas. The American Immigration Council points out that migrants make up a minuscule percentage of overall positive COVID-19 tests.

Abbott's lies about migrants can't stand. Let me once again tell you what the actual data shows!



- Migrants make up <1% of overall positive tests.

- Migrants who test positive nearly all quarantine.

- 90% of migrants are voluntarily getting vaccinated.https://t.co/s8aeD22Xg5 — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 28, 2021

The ACLU said Abbott's order restricting the transportation of migrants is unconstitutional for a variety of reasons.

"One is that the federal government — not the states — is in charge of immigration policy," Huddleston said. "Governor Abbott has several times over the past couple of months attempted to create his own version of immigration policy and to enforce his own version of immigration policy. But the constitution does not allow him to do that. Immigration policy is up to the federal government."

The Justice Department has urged the Governor to rescind the executive order, saying it is “dangerous and unlawful."

New! The DOJ has sent a letter to Governor Abbott warning him that he if he doesn’t rescind yesterday’s unlawful executive order—which told state police to seize the vehicles of anyone transporting migrants, even private citizens—they will “pursue all appropriate legal remedies.” pic.twitter.com/py0hW2ckAu — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 29, 2021

Abbott has refused to rescind it, saying the Biden administration is "endangering the lives" of Americans and undocumented immigrants.

On Tuesday, Abbott ordered the Texas National Guard to begin arresting migrants at the Southern border.

Abbott said the guard members are needed to assist law enforcement in arresting migrants at the border who break state laws, such as trespassing and vandalism.

The guard members will add to the growing number of law enforcement personnel already deployed to the region since Abbott issued a disaster declaration in May.

That includes troops from other Republican-led states who responded to calls from Abbott to assist in border security efforts.

Related: On The Texas-Mexico Border, Gov. Abbott’s Disaster Declaration Rings Political

This is the latest move in Abbott's efforts to control what he has deemed a crisis at the Southern border, which he blames on the Biden Administration.

There were nearly 189,000 attempted crossings in June.

Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar — whose district includes parts of the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and San Antonio — said in a statement to TPR following Abbott's disaster declaration, “I cannot in good conscience agree with the governor’s decision — this is not a disaster. As someone who lives on the border, our communities are dealing with a complex humanitarian crisis.”

TPR's Lauren Terrazas contributed to this report.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

