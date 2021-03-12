© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.
Border & Immigration

Biden Administration Rescinds Trump Policy Affecting Sponsors Of Young Migrants

By Franco Ordoñez
Published March 12, 2021 at 11:34 PM CST
Then-President Donald Trump and the Homeland Security secretary at the time, Kirstjen Nielsen, speak during a Customs and Border Protection roundtable in Virginia in 2018. The Biden administration rescinded an agreement from that time between the Homeland Security and Health and Human Services departments that it says hampered efforts to find safe homes for unaccompanied minors.
Then-President Donald Trump and the Homeland Security secretary at the time, Kirstjen Nielsen, speak during a Customs and Border Protection roundtable in Virginia in 2018. The Biden administration rescinded an agreement from that time between the Homeland Security and Health and Human Services departments that it says hampered efforts to find safe homes for unaccompanied minors.

The Biden administration rescinded a 2018 agreement between the Department of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services that encouraged child welfare officers to share sensitive personal information about potential sponsors for unaccompanied children with immigration enforcement agents.

The move is part of a larger effort to reduce the number of children in U.S. custody by encouraging family members and other potential sponsors – regardless of their own legal status - to come forward to take care of unaccompanied minors.

An administration official says the decision "sends a really strong signal" that the Office of Refugee Resettlement and HHS are not involved in immigration enforcement.

"We are our child welfare agency," said a senior administration official. "We are not an immigration enforcement agency."

The Biden administration is struggling with a rapidly increasing number of children traveling without parents arriving at the border. A record number of unaccompanied minors are being held in warehouse-like detention facilities run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection near the southern border.

DHS documents obtained by NPR show that more hospitable shelters that can have bunk beds, video games, classrooms, medical facilities and ball fields are already at 94% capacity.

The number of children being referred to Health and Human Services is growing almost three times faster than social workers are able to find appropriate homes for the children.

When the memorandum was signed under the Trump administration, it sparked fears that enforcement agents would use information obtained by HHS to detain and deport immigrant adults who came forward to sponsor children family members in U.S. custody.

Biden administration officials said the Trump administration created "a chilling effect" where family members and sponsors were afraid to come forward for fear of being deported.

"Whatever we can do to encourage those family members and sponsors to come forward more quickly, we need to be doing," the official said.

The Biden administration is also re-starting the Central American Minors program to reunite children with a parent who is legally in the United States.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Border & Immigration
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez