Be Well Texas launches an overdose prevention initiative on college campuses

Texas Public Radio | By Bonnie Petrie
Published September 16, 2025 at 3:42 PM CDT
Narcan nasal spray at an opioid educational training class with Callie Crow, the founder of Drew's 27 Chains, on March 31, 2022, in Caddo Mills.
Ben Torres
/
The Texas Tribune

Welcome to Naloxone Texas.

The Be Well Institute on Substance Use and Related Disorders at UT San Antonio Health Science Center is launching an initiative aimed at colleges and universities across Texas to distribute free naloxone and provide overdose response training to students, faculty, and staff. The program is called Nalaxone Texas.

Naloxone, known commercially as Narcan, is a fast-acting medication that reverses an opioid overdose and has saved countless lives.

“Naloxone is more than a medication. It’s a tool that empowers students, friends, and communities to save lives,” said the director of Naloxone Texas, Tara Karns-Wright. “At Naloxone Texas, we believe every college campus should be equipped with the knowledge and resources to respond to an opioid overdose."

The number of overdose deaths in Texas increased by nearly 75% between 2018 and 2022, according to the Department of State Health Services. DSHS also maintains an interactive map that includes current naloxone distribution sites across the state.

Naloxone Texas will participate in events at community colleges across the state, including in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. Students and staff can sign up for free naloxone kits, learn how to use them, and ask questions about overdose prevention and treatment resources. Additional training sessions and naloxone orders can be made at the Nalaxone Texas website.

Naloxone Texas is supported with funding from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

