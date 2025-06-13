© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM in Gonzales is currently off-air. The internet stream is unaffected.

Measles update: No new outbreak cases in Texas

Texas Public Radio | By Bonnie Petrie
Published June 13, 2025 at 4:35 PM CDT
Floyd Price receives a MMR vaccine at the City of Lubbock Health Department in Lubbock, on Feb. 27, 2025. Price was unsure of his vaccination status and decided to get a vaccine to be cautious.
Annie Rice
/
Reuters
Floyd Price receives a MMR vaccine at the City of Lubbock Health Department in Lubbock, on Feb. 27, 2025. Price was unsure of his vaccination status and decided to get a vaccine to be cautious.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

There were no new measles cases to report in Friday's update from the Texas Department of State Health Services.  The total number of cases linked to the West Texas outbreak stayed at 744.

The state updates the measles case count every Tuesday and Friday.

The state added two measles hospitalizations, bringing the total number of hospitalizations for measles since January to 96. 

Dallas County this week confirmed its first measles infection since 2019, but it does not appear to be linked to the outbreak. 

Nationwide, the measles case count is approaching 1200, with a cluster linked to international travel radiating out of the Denver airport.  Arizona became the most recent state to report measles in its jurisdiction. There have been 21 measles outbreaks in the United States so far in 2025.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Bioscience-Medicine TPRMeaslesTop Stories
Bonnie Petrie
bonnie@TPR.org
See stories by Bonnie Petrie