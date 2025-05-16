Measles update: State of Texas reports one new case of measles since Tuesday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has confirmed one single new case of measles since the last update on Tuesday .

It is the lowest increase reported since the outbreak began in late January.

This brings the West Texas outbreak to 718 cases.

Ninety-three of the patients have been hospitalized because of the virus.

The state does not track how many of those are active hospitalizations.

As previously reported, someone who visited Fredericksburg during the last weekend in April was also infected with measles. The infected person was in Fredericksburg from El Paso, which has had 44 measles cases linked to the West Texas outbreak at that time.

In mid-April, a case of measles was reported in Atascosa County, just south of San Antonio. State officials believe the case was unrelated to the West Texas outbreak.

The information from the state also included that “Based on the most recent data, DSHS has identified designated outbreak counties with ongoing measles transmission: Cochran, Dawson, Gaines, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum."

They also reported that "Dallam County has been removed from the list of designated outbreak counties because it has been 42 days, or two incubation periods, since the last case was infectious.”

In Texas, two school-age children have died from complications from the measles virus. Both lived in West Texas and were unvaccinated. They had no reported underlying conditions.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

Health care professionals said the only way to prevent measles is to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.