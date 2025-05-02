Measles update: State of Texas reports 20 more cases since Tuesday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) confirmed 20 more cases of measles since the last update on Tuesday.

That brings the total number of cases in the West Texas outbreak since late January to 683.

The DSHS added that 89 people have been hospitalized with measles since the outbreak began.

The information from the state also included that "DSHS has identified designated outbreak counties with ongoing measles transmission: Cochran, Dallam, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Lynn, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum."

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

In mid-April, a case of measles was reported in Atascosa County, just south of San Antonio. The individual was unvaccinated and may have exposed others to the virus at an evening gathering near Poteet on April 13. State officials believe the case was unrelated to the West Texas outbreak.

Two school-age children have died from complications from the virus since the outbreak began. Both lived in West Texas and were unvaccinated.

Health care professionals said the only way to prevent measles is to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.