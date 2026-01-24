Here's the latest on the winter storm blasting the area

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The City of San Antonio has activated the Emergency Operation Center to coordinate efforts as a harsh winter storm affects the South-Central Texas and the Hill Country.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz-Jones spoke this morning at a press conference and said the city is dealing with the emergency on several fronts.

“Folks should know that there are already six resilience hubs available and open throughout the community. As well, we'll be utilizing our community centers, senior centers, and libraries as warming centers,” she said.

Find out more about the resilience hubs at this website.

TXDOT San Antonio’s Charles Benavidez spoke at the press conference and said his agency is prepared and work is ongoing.

“Pre-treatment operations began on Thursday and will continue throughout the weekend," said Benavides. "At the start of this event, we had almost 800,000 gallons of brine on hand and we will continue to produce more as needed. We work closely with other state agencies to track the forecast. When winter precipitation is expected, we apply brine. It's a saltwater mixture that's, that helps prevent ice from bonding to the roadway,” he added.

Benavidez advised motorists to check road conditions before traveling at drivetexas.org

Rudy Garza of CPS Energy spoke this morning at a press conference and said they are prepared to deal with any power issues.

“Our linemen are out on the street right now, reacting to the things that are happening in our system. If you have any issues with CPS Energy, that you need to call in on, I would encourage you, 210-353-2222. Our energy advisors will be taking calls, throughout the weekend,” said Garza.

He said area power plants are in good shape and ERCOT should be able to keep the power grid up and running during the storm.

Police Chief William McManus said his department is ready to close roads if they become impassable.

Leaders urged area residents to stay inside and avoid driving this evening and tonight if all possible.

VIA will provide free transportation this weekend to anyone going to one of the city’s warming centers. Those needing transportation can call 311. A list of the warming centers can be found at SA.gov/coldweather .