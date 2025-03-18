© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Measles outbreak update: Texas reports 20 new cases in South Plains and Panhandle regions

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published March 18, 2025 at 11:37 AM CDT
The ultrastructural appearance of a virus particle, or virion, of the measles virus
Imago
/
Reuters
The ultrastructural appearance of a virus particle, or virion, of the measles virus

State health officials on Tuesday reported 20 more cases of measles in the South Plains and Panhandle regions.

That raised the number of confirmed cases since January to 279, with 36 patients hospitalized, though the state does not report how many of those have already been released.

At least two people have died — an unvaccinated person in New Mexico and an unvaccinated child in Lubbock. The death in New Mexico was in Lea County. The county borders Gaines County, where the outbreak is centered.

Two of the confirmed measles cases are in vaccinated people, and the rest are unvaccinated, or their status was unknown.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
