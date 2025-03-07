© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Measles outbreak update: Texas reports 39 new cases in South Plains region

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published March 7, 2025 at 11:53 AM CST
A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination.
Geoff Robins
/
Reuters
A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination.

State health officials on Friday reported 39 new cases of measles in the South Plains region, raising the number of confirmed cases since January to 198, with 23 patients hospitalized.

At least two people have died — an unvaccinated person in New Mexico and an unvaccinated child in Lubbock.

The death in New Mexico was in Lea County. The county borders Gaines County, where the outbreak is centered. This brought the case number in New Mexico to 10, with seven of those being unvaccinated people.

Dr. Greg Poland, the chief strategy and innovation officer at Atria and president and co-director of the Atria Research Institute, has studied measles most of his career. He said the severity of the virus is not stressed enough.

"We think of measles as a disease that can kill and cause disability," he said. "About one to three out of every 1,000 who get infected will end up dying. ... [O]nce you get measles, the only thing we can really offer is supportive care. There is no antiviral. There is nothing we can give that's going to reverse it, so ... make a wise decision now, before exposure."

Medical professionals like Poland have stressed the importance of getting the MMR vaccine since the outbreak began. Adults who are unsure of their vaccination status can request records from their primary care providers.

The kindergarten vaccination rate against the measles in Gaines County is 82%, far below the 95% needed to achieve herd immunity.

But some people seek out a measles infection, including parents who intentionally expose their unvaccinated children to an infected person during what’s called a “measles party.”

Dr. Jason Bowling, chief epidemiologist with University Health and an infectious disease specialist at UT Health San Antonio, said that type of exposure is far more dangerous than just getting an MMR vaccine.

"We have decades of experience with it. It's very well tolerated," he said. "Serious side effects are extremely rare and continue to be monitored too. So that's completely different than getting exposed to a virus or a vaccine and illness where you can have who knows what course and who knows what complications.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

Bonnie Petrie contributed to this report.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
