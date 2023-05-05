© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bioscience-Medicine

COVID-19 emergency decorations expire, and individuals bear the costs of fighting the virus

Texas Public Radio | By Bonnie Petrie
Published May 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT
The "Mini-Mondes en voie d'illumination" exhibition at the Jardin des Plantes in Paris
Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS
/
X07238
A visitor walks past an illuminated coronavirus (COVID-19) model as he visit the "Mini-Worlds on the Way of Illumination" (Mini-Mondes en voie d'illumination) exhibition during the Light Festival preview at the Jardin des Plantes (Botanical garden) in Paris, France, November 12, 2022.

The national public health emergency is ending on May 11, and when it expires, there won’t be a lot of obvious, immediate changes related to our health, according to epidemiologist Katelyn Jetelina.

“I think the biggest change people are going to see is data reporting coming from the CDC, hospitalizations, for example," Jetelina said. "It won't be on a daily basis, maybe weekly, maybe monthly.”

That means it will be tough to know when another surge might be starting or how well vaccines are protecting against certain variants.

Jetelina explained while there are still tests, treatments like paxlovid, and vaccines in the national stockpile, those should remain easily accessible. Once the stockpile is depleted, though, all those things may become more costly to the consumer and more difficult to get.

In this episode, host Bonnie Petrie talks with Jetelina about what people need to know about the end of the COVID emergency.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Bioscience-Medicine Top Storiesnational emergencyCOVID-19
Bonnie Petrie
Bonnie Petrie can be reached at Bonnie@TPR.org and on Twitter at @kbonniepetrie
See stories by Bonnie Petrie