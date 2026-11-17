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New state parks don’t open too often, especially in the Hill Country, where the cost of land has risen dramatically. But now a new state natural area has taken shape.

TPR spoke to the new superintendent of the Albert and Bessie Kronkosky State Natural Area to get her take on the place. Steph Kwiatkowski’s enthusiasm for the Albert and Bessie Kronkosky State Natural Area is apparent.

“I love it. It's been so cool. I feel really grateful to be a part of this,” she said.

Part of that enthusiasm may well be because this isn’t a small park.

“Yeah. It's about 3,800 acres,” Kwiatkowski said.

The Albert and Bessie Kronkosky in the title are the duo at the heart of the new park.

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They began buying Hill Country land back in 1946, and that roughly 3,800-acre ranch sits along Highway 46, eight miles west of Boerne, and straddles Kendall and Bandera counties. Kwiatkowski notes that the Kronkosky family wanted to leave this land to all Texans.

“Once they got older, they wanted to see this piece of land go to conservation instead of development,” she said. “So they willed it to the state.”

If you’re wondering what exactly a state natural area is, as opposed to a state park, Kwiatkowski said you won't find ball diamonds, soccer fields or RV campgrounds. The emphasis is on protecting the land.

“State natural areas put a higher emphasis on conservation over recreation opportunities,” she said.

That includes restoring the land to what it looked like hundreds of years ago.

“Our resource management goals, in general, are to restore the land to pre-European settlement,” she said. “It being a state natural area, the goal is to have a light impact on the land and not cause any damage to the resource.”

High fences and a close watch on the wildlife — primarily deer and wild hogs — will ensure that the care they’ve taken will secure a healthy landscape for decades to come.

Visitors can stay there overnight. Kwiatkowski said the natural area will offer four distinct types of overnight accommodations.

“We have a camping loop called Rancher's Rest Campground in the front country, and that is supplied with mini cabins,” she said. “They'll have electricity. They'll have air conditioning, heat, some bunk beds, mini fridge, microwave, small little table and chairs.”

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If you’re looking for a more rustic experience, they’ve got it.

“Those will be the same size as the mini cabins, but instead of windows, there are screens, and there's just electricity inside. It's a little bit less amenity-filled than our mini cabins,” Kwiatkowski said.

For those who prefer a tent, there are also campsites.

“It'll have a lantern hook, food box for your food, picnic table, shade structure, and then a gravel pad or a tent platform that you can set your tent on,” she said.

The most remote option is the Red Bluff Primitive Campground.

“And that's about a four-mile hike out from the trailhead. And that goes through some really, really beautiful backcountry views, but it's pack-in everything and pack-out,” Kwiatkowski said.

Day visitors will also have plenty of trails to explore.

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“All new trails, it's a 26-mile trail system, and it expands the whole span of the property from east to west. In our front country trail systems, we do have a nice variety of different types of trails, from maybe more easy to moderate,” she said.

Some trails are designed to accommodate families with young children.

“They're really great and graded nicely for strollers, for walkers, or whatever you would like. The surface is a little bit smoother for that, so it makes it a little bit more accommodating there,” Kwiatkowski said.

The natural area is expected to open before the end of the year, although an exact date hasn't been announced.