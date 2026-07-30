The Weekender: Banksy, Grupo Tan Tan and 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest'

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As we are experiencing our true summer in the San Antonio area, there are plenty of fun weekend events to experience.

First off, on Friday night, head to the Cool Crest Miniature Golf Course on Fredericksburg Road where Alvaro Del Norte and band Grupo Tan Tan will be playing.

1 of 3 — Ismael Rodriguez.jpeg Grupo Tan Tan Ismael Rodriguez 2 of 3 — TPR.org.jpeg Grupo Tan Tan plays in TPR Plaza tpr.org 3 of 3 — @shaggycowboi.jpeg Alvaro Del Norte @shaggycowboi

“The Cool Crest is one of San Antonio's oldest family attractions," he said. I know it's been around forever."

He says Grupo Tan Tan plays a wide variety of songs.

“I like to think of us as the quintessential San Antonio band. We play a lot of the classic songs that were made here in San Antonio. The kind of music that you would hear down at Fiesta.”

Grupo Tan Tan plays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Holiday Night City | Grupo Tan Tan

All weekend — and for the next two weekends — at the Woodlawn Pointe Theater, catch One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Here’s Kareem Abu Dahab.

“It's definitely a movie that people remember and resonates well with folks," he said. "But the thing about the movie is it does lend a little differently from the play.”

The Ken Kesey novel of the same name was adapted to film. The movie netted five Oscars, and it was the perfect vehicle for Jack Nicholson.

"I know this may be a little bit of a gruesome shock — pun intended — but we do have an amazing moment where one of our characters is giving electric shock therapy, and it will go ahead and literally light up the room," he said.

Woodlawn Pointe is right across Donaldson from Thomas Jefferson High School.

1 of 4 — mewbornephotography-13.jpg Nurse Rached La Bête Productions/Mewborne Photography 2 of 4 — mewbornephotography-119.jpg RP McMurphy [the Jack Nicholson character] La Bête Productions/Mewborne Photography 3 of 4 — mewbornephotography-30 (1).jpg McMurphy and another cast member La Bête Productions/Mewborne Photography 4 of 4 — mewbornephotography-46.jpg Nurse Ratched La Bête Productions/Mewborne Photography

Then in Austin an artist with a worldwide following. Here’s Angela Di Corpo.

"Banksy is a very famous street artist. His origins are not known publicly, which I think is great because it gives a little bit of a mystery to him,” she said.

Many of Banksy’s works on display at Austin’s Fair Market have a slight revolutionary vibe.

1 of 6 — Screenshot 2026-07-30 144631.jpg Banksy 2 of 6 — Screenshot 2026-07-30 144431.jpg Banksy exhibit in Austin 3 of 6 — Screenshot 2026-07-30 144538.jpg Banksy exhibit 4 of 6 — Screenshot 2026-07-30 144515.jpg Banksy exhibit 5 of 6 — Screenshot 2026-07-30 144607.jpg Banksy exhibit 6 of 6 — Screenshot 2026-07-30 144351.jpg Banksy exhibit

“I think he likes to expose kind of what's going on in the current political climates, sociological climates right now. And I think he really makes people think,” Di Corpo said.

