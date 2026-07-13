Jimmy's Buffet has Buffett on the menu in New Braunfels

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The Brauntex Theatre in New Braunfels will host a band Saturday night that's likely to sound familiar to Parrot Heads. As for the band's inspiration, Chris Maddox says the biggest clue is in its name: Jimmy's Buffet.

“We're not an impersonation. We don't dress like Jimmy,” Maddox said. “We bring the parking lot vibe and joy to the stage, basically. We've got a live steel pan player. We've got a live conga player, and we really try to bring all that musicality, as well as the fun, into every show we do.”

He and his bandmates have been performing together for four years, and he says he’s having a blast. While they don't have a dress code, he does have one suggestion:

“We always tell people to dress appropriately, and I think they know what that means — Parrot Head casual,” he said.

“It is a whole lot of fun. There's going to be beach balls, dancing sharks, people in inflatable shark outfits, foam cheeseburgers being wielded into the crowd, all kinds of madness and chicanery,” Maddox said.

In other words, exactly what Parrot Heads would expect.

For Maddox, singing Jimmy Buffett's music night after night never gets old.

Chris Maddox An inflatable shark bobs through the crowd during a Jimmy's Buffet performance.

“I've never gotten sick. I've been doing this for four years now, professionally in a band. Never gotten sick of singing Jimmy's music,” he said.

Maddox is based in San Diego and is looking forward to visiting Texas.

“They say everything's bigger in Texas, so I can't wait to come out and take what we think is a pretty big stage show,” he said. “We've got nine of us out there, and really get to meet some of those Texas Parrot Heads. I'm excited about that.”

While the band adds its own flair, Maddox says staying true to Buffett's music is just as important.

“We care a lot about the music. We care a lot about making great music, but inside of that, I got to tell you, it is a whole lot of fun!”

Jimmy's Buffet performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Brauntex Theatre in New Braunfels. Tickets are available through the theater's website.