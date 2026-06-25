The Weekender: A new Institute of Texan Cultures exhibit, Agarita at Stable Hall and Blue Star turns 40

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The weekend is upon us, so The Weekender is here — with information about three events for families looking for fun.

First off, Mary Heathcott says The Contemporary at Blue Star is turning middle-aged.

1 of 3 — Rubio_La Chalupa Compuesta, graphite on paper,11in. h. x 14in. w. 2006.jpg Courtesy photo 2 of 3 — Blue Star artists June 27-86 SMALL_Photo by Melanie Rush Davis (1).jpg Blue Star artists in 1986 The Contemporary at Blue Star / Courtesy photo 3 of 3 — Contemporary's 40th Anniversary Photo by Roman Franc.jpg A picture of Blue Star Artists on the wall there JORGE VILLARREAL

“We're celebrating our 40th birthday on Saturday. Forty years ago to the day, the first Blue Star exhibition opened to the public, and we're marking this anniversary year with a full day of free programming, with a members-preview of the new exhibitions that are opening, a full day of hands-on family-focused activities,” Heathcott said.

Also on Saturday, a two-story mural by Rubio and two other artists will be revealed.

“This two-story, big, beautiful vibrant painting will be dedicated in a mural dedication at 5 o'clock, and then in the evening from 6 until 8, (it) will be open to the public to debut our five new exhibitions that are also opening that evening,” she said.

1 of 3 — Agarita 1.jpg Agarita members Josh Huskin 2 of 3 — Agarita 3.jpg Agarita Josh Huskin 3 of 3 — Agarita 2.jpg Agarita Josh Huskin

Then on Saturday night at Stable Hall, chamber group Agarita joins with a San Antonio clothing designer for an edgy combination of fashion and music.

Marisa Bushman is a spokesperson for Agarita.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Nilgun Derman, the designer for Niche Clothing Company, a San Antonio-based clothing company,” Bushman said.

Agarita is known for pairing their music with an array of art professionals, and in different media. This show is no different.

“Today's modern outfits paired with music all the way from, a medieval chant with a Turkish oud playing over it, some Bach, we have Mozart, and even disco fantasy by Kenji Bunch,” she said.

It’s free, but you have to register in advance.

1 of 4 — 2026 Puro Conjunto 057.jpg the accordion on display Brandie Jenkins 2 of 4 — 2026 Puro Conjunto 028.jpg Bajo Sexto Institute of Texan Cultures 3 of 4 — 2026 Puro Conjunto 041.jpg stand up bass and drums Brandie Jenkins 4 of 4 — 2026 Puro Conjunto 110.jpg display at the ITC Brandie Jenkins

Open all weekend is the new Institute of Texan Cultures, where you’ll find an exhibit on Conjunto Music. Curator Bianca Alvarez says an on-loan piece is quite exciting: a bajo sexto.

“So that bajo was signed in 2023 by Flaco Jimenez and members of the Texmaniacs, and we're just so honored to be able to collaborate and partner with these other organizations that are contributing to the preservation of conjunto music,” she said.

Alvarez also says this exhibit is fun.

“Puro Conjunto Borderless Sound, it explores the enduring vitality of one of Texas's most powerful cultural expressions, that is Conjunto Music,” she said.