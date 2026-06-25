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The Weekender: A new Institute of Texan Cultures exhibit, Agarita at Stable Hall and Blue Star turns 40

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published June 25, 2026 at 5:10 PM CDT
New exhibit at the Institute of Texan Cultures
Brandie Jenkins
/
Courtesy photo
New exhibit at the Institute of Texan Cultures

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The weekend is upon us, so The Weekender is here — with information about three events for families looking for fun. 

First off, Mary Heathcott says The Contemporary at Blue Star is turning middle-aged.

Courtesy photo
1 of 3  — Rubio_La Chalupa Compuesta, graphite on paper,11in. h. x 14in. w. 2006.jpg
Courtesy photo
Blue Star artists in 1986
2 of 3  — Blue Star artists June 27-86 SMALL_Photo by Melanie Rush Davis (1).jpg
Blue Star artists in 1986
The Contemporary at Blue Star / Courtesy photo
A picture of Blue Star Artists on the wall there
3 of 3  — Contemporary's 40th Anniversary Photo by Roman Franc.jpg
A picture of Blue Star Artists on the wall there
JORGE VILLARREAL

“We're celebrating our 40th birthday on Saturday. Forty years ago to the day, the first Blue Star exhibition opened to the public, and we're marking this anniversary year with a full day of free programming, with a members-preview of the new exhibitions that are opening, a full day of hands-on family-focused activities,” Heathcott said.

Also on Saturday, a two-story mural by Rubio and two other artists will be revealed.

“This two-story, big, beautiful vibrant painting will be dedicated in a mural dedication at 5 o'clock, and then in the evening from 6 until 8, (it) will be open to the public to debut our five new exhibitions that are also opening that evening,” she said.

Agarita members
1 of 3  — Agarita 1.jpg
Agarita members
Josh Huskin
Agarita
2 of 3  — Agarita 3.jpg
Agarita
Josh Huskin
Agarita
3 of 3  — Agarita 2.jpg
Agarita
Josh Huskin

Then on Saturday night at Stable Hall, chamber group Agarita joins with a San Antonio clothing designer for an edgy combination of fashion and music.

Marisa Bushman is a spokesperson for Agarita.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Nilgun Derman, the designer for Niche Clothing Company, a San Antonio-based clothing company,” Bushman said.

Agarita is known for pairing their music with an array of art professionals, and in different media. This show is no different.

“Today's modern outfits paired with music all the way from, a medieval chant with a Turkish oud playing over it, some Bach, we have Mozart, and even disco fantasy by Kenji Bunch,” she said.

It’s free, but you have to register in advance.

the accordion on display
1 of 4  — 2026 Puro Conjunto 057.jpg
the accordion on display
Brandie Jenkins
Bajo Sexto
2 of 4  — 2026 Puro Conjunto 028.jpg
Bajo Sexto
Institute of Texan Cultures
stand up bass and drums
3 of 4  — 2026 Puro Conjunto 041.jpg
stand up bass and drums
Brandie Jenkins
display at the ITC
4 of 4  — 2026 Puro Conjunto 110.jpg
display at the ITC
Brandie Jenkins

Open all weekend is the new Institute of Texan Cultures, where you’ll find an exhibit on Conjunto Music. Curator Bianca Alvarez says an on-loan piece is quite exciting: a bajo sexto.

“So that bajo was signed in 2023 by Flaco Jimenez and members of the Texmaniacs, and we're just so honored to be able to collaborate and partner with these other organizations that are contributing to the preservation of conjunto music,” she said.
Alvarez also says this exhibit is fun.

“Puro Conjunto Borderless Sound, it explores the enduring vitality of one of Texas's most powerful cultural expressions, that is Conjunto Music,” she said.

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Arts & Culture Top StoriesTPRThe Weekender
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
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